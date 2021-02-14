Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Train in Branford

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near the New Haven station, a spokesperson for the railroad said Sunday.

Alexandra Trippodo, of Branford, was hit by an Acela train shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll said.

Toll said Trippodo was trespassing on the tracks east of the New Haven station on Maple Street when she was fatally struck by an Acela train on its way from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

There were no reported injuries to the train’s 137 passengers and crew members, Amtrak officials said.

Train service in the area was suspended Saturday afternoon while police investigated the death.

Due to police activity Shore Line East train service has been suspended indefinitely. We apologize for the inconvenience. Updates will follow. 2021-02-13 14:07:06 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 13, 2021

Around 3:45 p.m., Shore Line East tweeted that the police activity has cleared and there may be minor delays on Shore Line East trains.

*Update- Police activity has been cleared, expect minor delays for Shoreline East trains 2021-02-13 15:44:06 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 13, 2021

The incident remains under investigation.