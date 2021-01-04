Police Identify Person Killed in Beacon Falls Crash

Police have identified the person killed in a car crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls on Monday.

The highway was closed Monday afternoon after a serious crash in the area of exit 23.

State police said a car was traveling north on Route 8 when it lost control for an unknown reason and veered off the roadway to the right.

The car then crossed into the grass shoulder where it struck and went over a metal beam guardrail. The car fell down the embankment, crossed through both lanes of traffic on Cold Springs Road, and continued down a second embankment, according to state police.

Once the car reached the bottom of the embankment, it flipped over the railroad tracks and landed on its roof, troopers said.

Police said the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Vazquez, of Derby, was ejected from the car. He was later transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rail service was shut down and traffic was diverted until 6 p.m. following the accident. Services resumed after the scene was cleared and it was determined that there was no damage caused to the tracks, officials said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-393-4200.