Beacon Falls

Police Identify Person Killed in Beacon Falls Crash

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the person killed in a car crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls on Monday.

The highway was closed Monday afternoon after a serious crash in the area of exit 23.

State police said a car was traveling north on Route 8 when it lost control for an unknown reason and veered off the roadway to the right.

Local

connecticut prisons 2 hours ago

Families, ACLU Push to Prioritize Prisoners on Vaccine Short List

traffic alert 3 hours ago

Route 2 in Glastonbury Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

The car then crossed into the grass shoulder where it struck and went over a metal beam guardrail. The car fell down the embankment, crossed through both lanes of traffic on Cold Springs Road, and continued down a second embankment, according to state police.

Once the car reached the bottom of the embankment, it flipped over the railroad tracks and landed on its roof, troopers said.

Police said the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Vazquez, of Derby, was ejected from the car. He was later transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rail service was shut down and traffic was diverted until 6 p.m. following the accident. Services resumed after the scene was cleared and it was determined that there was no damage caused to the tracks, officials said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-393-4200.

This article tagged under:

Beacon FallsMetro-Northdeadly crashdeadly crash investigationtrain service
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us