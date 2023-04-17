Police Identify Teen Who Died After Being Found Unresponsive in New London Home

Police have identified the 17-year-old who died after being found unresponsive at a home in New London early Saturday morning as Dnazia Uzzle, of Groton.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Buchanan Road around 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of an unresponsive female.

They rushed Uzzle to the hospital where she was prounounced dead.

The cause an manner of Uzzle's death from Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still pending.

Two other people found in the home, identified as 40-year-old Erica Cherry and 19-year-old Nshon Cherry, both of New London, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

Uzzle was a high school student in New London, according to Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Ritchie.

The school district is providing counseling services for students and staff at the school, she said.

New London Mayor Michael Passero expressed his grief after learning of Uzzle's death.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of the young lady who has passed away. Our community is grief stricken at this sudden, tragic loss of a young life. We are asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as our investigators help us learn more about this tragedy," Passero said in a statement.