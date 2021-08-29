Police Investigate Alleged Murder-Suicide in North Haven

Officials are investigating after what appears to be a murder-suicide involving two brothers in North Haven.

Police responded to a home on Primrose Street for reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshots wounds who were later pronounced dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said that their investigation revealed the two individuals were brothers and the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.

There is no history at the involved home and police said there is no threat to the public.

North Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available.