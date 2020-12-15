Police Investigate Armed Carjacking in Manchester

Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in Manchester on Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of an armed car jacking on Center Street around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man was sitting in his silver 2016 Honda Accord parked outside of the DB Mart when he was approached by two men.

One of the suspects began banging on the driver's side window with a gun and then told the victim to get out of the car or he would shoot, according to police.

The victim got out of his vehicle, threw his keys and ran as both suspects got the keys, entered the vehicle and fled, officers added.

Police said the victim described the suspects as men who were both wearing dark-colored pants and hooded sweatshirts, winter hats and dark-colored masks. The suspect with the gun reportedly had a dark-colored vest over his sweatshirt, authorities added.

The vehicle and suspects remain at large. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or Officer Kerri Rosa at (860) 645-5500 ext. 15103.