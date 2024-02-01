Police investigate ATM robbery at Guilford gas station

Police are investigating an ATM robbery that happened overnight Tuesday at a gas station in Guilford.

This is the most recent in a string of ATM thefts reported in the state in recent days. Most recently, police were called to an East Granby gas station for an attempted ATM theft.

Officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station on Boston Post Road Tuesday night around 2:30 a.m. Police say four people broke into the gas station, removed the ATM and left with a small amount of cash.

The suspects caused substantial damage to the front of the store and got away in a blue Toyota Rav4.

The investigation is still ongoing. This appears to be the fifth time thieves have broken into a Connecticut gas station in an attempt to steal an ATM this week.