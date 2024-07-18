Police investigate break in at South Windsor Swim and Tennis Club

The South Windsor Swim and Tennis Club is asking for your help in figuring out who broke into the facility Sunday night and caused significant damage.

“It's upsetting. You know, we're a community,” said Ally Gable, the club’s co-president.

Gable said someone broke into the locked side gate Sunday night and gained access to the snack shack through the window.

Pictures show holes in the wall and items scattered across the floor inside the building adjacent to the pool. Gable said about three hundred dollars in cash were stolen. Valuable items, such as a laptop and defibrillator, were also thrown into the pool.

“Our member dues pay for this club and run this club. So, when something like this happens, we take it personal. It’s as if someone broke into our home and damaged our own property,” Gable said.

But the club was able to open the next day.

In a letter issued to members Thursday afternoon, Gable thanked her staff, who she said "wasted no time in rolling up their sleeves to clean up the club and ensure the club could open on Monday at our regular time."

"I've been coming here my entire life before I was a guard here,” lifeguard Kaitlyn Powell said. “So, it's just like upsetting that someone was able to do something to a place that's really near and dear to me."

A mother who has been taking her kids to South Windsor Swim and Tennis Club for years says she was heartbroken to hear this news.

“This is such a kind community, and this was such an unkind act,” said Kelly Trenholm of South Windsor .

Meantime, the club got a temporary defibrillator from a company in South Windsor, which they can use until they replace the other one. Gable says the freezers and refrigerators, which were also broken into, are now working and restocked.

South Windsor police told NBC Connecticut they are investigating the situation. They will also be monitoring the facility for the next few weeks.

“We want everybody to be safe. That's our main priority,” Gable said.

The club is offering a $500 reward for providing any information that leads to an arrest.