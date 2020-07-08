Police Investigate Break-Ins at Gas Station, Convenience Store in Plainfield

Police are investigating break-ins that happened at a gas station and convenience store in Plainfield early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to an alarm at the Sunoco Gas Station and an alarm at the One Stop Convenience Store, both on Norwich Road, around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they learned forced entry was made through the front door of both busineses.

Investigators said a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled alongside of the front of the gas station and four men exited. One suspect watched for police and the other three used pry bars to enter the business, they added.

Police said the suspects attempted to access the ATM inside using the pry bar. Instead, officers said they accessed a safe and stole $350 and $320 worth of Newport cigarettes from the shelves.

After, officers said the suspects proceeded southbound on Norwich Road and stopped in front of the convenience store. At the business, police said three suspects exited the car and they used pry bars to enter the business.

According to investigators, it appears one person stayed outside to be a lookout.

While inside the business, police said the suspects forced entry into the cash registers and stole a total of $400. They then left the business and headed northbound.

Authorities said all suspects were wearing gloves, masks and long sleeve pants and shirt.

One suspect had a "Nike" brand hooded sweatshirt and two other suspects appeared to be wearing gray-colored sweatshirts, police added.

Several other similar incidents are being investigated in other towns, investigators said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Diaz at (860) 564-0804.