Police Investigate Crash, Burglary at Newington Gun Store

A driver smashed a car into a gun store on the Berlin Turnpike and is suspected of stealing several handguns before running off, according to Newington police.

Police said a Nissan Rogue crashed through the front doors of Hoffman's Gun Center on the Berlin Turnpike around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver is suspected of stealing several handguns from the store, then fleeing on foot.

That suspect is described as a heavy-set male around 6-foot-3, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-666-8445.