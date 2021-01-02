Police Investigate Early Morning Armed Robbery in North Haven

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Cumberland Farms in North Haven that happened early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at 249 State St., officials said.

Two men in their mid to late 20s entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money, police said.

The men then fled the area in what is believed to be a black Honda accord.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or was in the area at the time and may have information pertaining to the incident is asked to call Detective Wilcox at 203-239-5321 ext. 246.