Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting in New London

Police are investigating after a shooting in New London early Saturday morning.

Officials said the emergency communications center got a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Ocean and Lee avenues.

Police said they located spent casings at the scene.

The scene was secured and process for evidence, according to officials.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, according to New London officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.