Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Hartford

A man has died after a crash in Hartford on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to Collins Street near Sigourney Street for reports of a serious car crash at approximately 3:06 p.m.

Officers on scene said they located a black Chevrolet Malibu and a grey Nissan Sentra that had collided at the intersection.

According to officials, the driver of the Nissan Sentra, later identified as 67-year-old James Hippolytes, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Eric Lemke of the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division, or HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).