Groton

Police Investigate Groton Motorcycle Crash With Multiple Injuries

Police lights
Shutterstock

Groton Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Groton that resulted in multiple injuries Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:03 p.m. at Gold Star Highway at the intersection of Toll Gate Road, police said.

The driver and passenger of a motorcycle heading east on Route 184 were transported to Hartford by Life Star with serious injuries. The driver of another motorcycle heading in the opposite direction was also transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Local

Jennifer Dulos 43 mins ago

Memorial Set Up to Honor Jennifer Dulos One Year After Her Disappearance

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Approach 40,500

Gold Star Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to re-open soon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Groton Police at 860-441-6712.

This article tagged under:

Grotoncar crashserious injuriesGroton Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us