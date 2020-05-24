Police Investigate Groton Motorcycle Crash With Multiple Injuries

Groton Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Groton that resulted in multiple injuries Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:03 p.m. at Gold Star Highway at the intersection of Toll Gate Road, police said.

The driver and passenger of a motorcycle heading east on Route 184 were transported to Hartford by Life Star with serious injuries. The driver of another motorcycle heading in the opposite direction was also transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Gold Star Highway is closed in both directions and is expected to re-open soon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Groton Police at 860-441-6712.