Police are investigating after a car struck a building in Norwalk and fled the scene.

This afternoon, patrol officers investigated an incident where a driver stuck a building on Bouton Street and fled the... Posted by Norwalk, CT Police Department on Saturday, April 11, 2020

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on Bouton Street, according to police.

Police said they responded to a separate car crash down a dead end and found it was the same driver.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.