Police Investigate Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti on Abandoned Truck in Newtown

Newtown police are investigating after officers found what they describe as racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on an abandoned truck and boat.

Officials said they believe the graffiti occurred early Friday morning on Hawleyville Road. The graffiti was reported by several passing drivers, according to police.

Highway department officials were able to immediately paint over the graffiti after documenting it for investigative purposes.

"This incident is reprehensible and is being thoroughly investigated. We will not tolerate these types of incidents and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if apprehended," Police Chief James Viadero said in a statement.

"We understand that these types of incidents cause a great deal of alarm and concern for our community, they can be assured that it is being dealt with with the utmost concern due to its severity," he continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-426-5841.

"These types of hateful and disgusting acts have no place in town... I am certain that the Newtown Police Department is working diligently to identify those responsible. The Newtown Police Department has made progress in these types of investigations as evident in the recent racist zoom bombing arrest. I look forward to the same result here," said First Selectman Dan Rosenthal.

Recently, Newtown police have arrested an individual after a months-long investigation into what they believe to be racist remarks made during a virtual high school class.