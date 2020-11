Manchester police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Purnell Place.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Officials said an altercation occurred in the area before the shooting and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Information is that an altercation occurred in the area prior to the shooting and at this point this appears to be an isolated incident. — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) November 21, 2020

The person who police believe shot the victim fled the area in a vehicle.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.