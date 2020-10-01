Police Investigate Suspicious Incident in Hamden

Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred in Hamden Thursday afternoon.

A 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking home from school when a light gray, small four-door vehicle pulled up very close to her. She then said that she felt as though the driver was "trying to grab her," according to police.

The girl said the driver said something to her and she quickly fled the area, police said.

The incident happened on the east side of Mix Avenue.

Police said the driver is described as a male with long hair and braids and numerous tattoos on his face. He was last seen traveling northbound on Mix Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mark Atwater at 203-230-4030.