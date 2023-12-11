Newtown

Police investigate vandalism of Israeli flag in Newtown

By Angela Fortuna

Newtown police are investigating after an Israeli flag in Newtown was reportedly vandalized last week.

The police department said they've arrested the person responsible. The vandalism was reported by a passerby at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 7.

They said an Israeli flag had been cut and was lying on the ground near the intersection of Church Hill Road and Walnut Tree Hill Road, according to police.

Once officers identified a suspect, they contacted him and he came to police headquarters to face charges. He was arrested for intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.

Authorities said they are "committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community."

"We unequivocally reject any criminal activities that may instill fear or distress among our residents," police said in a statement. "The strong partnership between our community and the police department is a source of pride."

The man is expected to appear in court on Dec. 21.

