Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield

Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night.

Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries.

The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was admitted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Connecticut State Police was called in to assist detectives at the scene.

Information about the circumstances of the incident weren't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.