Police Investigating After Fire, Hazmat Incident in Willimantic

Police are investigating after a fire and hazardous materials incident at 560 on Main Apartments on Main Street in Willimantic, residents are being evacuated and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police said they expect to be investigating for the rest of the day. Main Street is closed between Union and Jackson streets and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the fire department responded to the apartment complex at 11:15 a.m. after a fire alarm went off, the fire was contained to one apartment and the fire was extinguished.

Police took the scene over at 12:30 p.m. to investigate and determined it was a hazmat, or hazardous materials, incident, police said, and they are working with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, there are no reports of injuries and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Affected residents are being evacuated to a nearby location.