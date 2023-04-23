Police Investigating After Man is Shot; Houses, Vehicles Were Struck By Gunfire in New Haven

Police are investigating after houses and vehicles were struck by gunfire in New Haven Saturday evening and a man who had been shot showed up at the hospital just over half an hour later. Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

Police said Shotspotter went off at 5:41 p.m. and officers learned that two houses and three vehicles were struck in the area of Huntington Avenue and Dixwell Avenue.

Detectives recovered 15 fired cartridge casings from the scene.

At 6:17 pm, a man who had been shot was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police, and he didn’t provide officers with any information on the shooting.

Detectives found video surveillance of an exchange of gunfire on Huntington Street, police said, and a stolen vehicle that appears to have been involved has been recovered.

Detectives are working to determine if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).