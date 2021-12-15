Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Cromwell

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Krauszer’s in Cromwell.

Police said a person went into the Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road with a gun around 7:13 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

Police believe another person was inside the vehicle used, a black F-150 believed to be stolen. The person and vehicle are also believed to be involved with similar incidents in surrounding towns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cromwell Police Department at (860) 635-2256.

Berlin police are investigating an armed robbery that also involved a black F-150. It’s not known if the two robberies are connected.

The robbery in Berlin happened at the Citgo at 152 New Britain Road around 7 a.m.

The robber showed a gun, police said. He was wearing a mask and black hoodie and was in a stolen black Ford F150 with Connecticut license plate 898CYJ.

That truck was last seen on Route 9 North in Cromwell around 7:25 a.m., police said.