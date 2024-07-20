Police investigating convenience store burglary in Wethersfield

Investigators are asking the public for information after an early-morning burglary at a Wethersfield convenience store on Saturday.

Wethersfield police said officers responded just before 5 a.m. Saturday to a report of a break-in at the Wolcott Hill Mart on Wolcott Hill Road.

According to police, investigators determined that several items, including cash and cigarettes, had been stolen from the business at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the burglary is asked to contact Detective Robert Malinowski at (860) 721-2966.