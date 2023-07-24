Police investigating fatal shooting in East Hartford

A man has died after a shooting in East Hartford Sunday night and police remain at the scene Monday morning to investigate.
Police said they responded to Burnside Avenue just before 8 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting and found the victim. The police department has not released his name or age.
No additional information was immediately available.
