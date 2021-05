Naugatuck police have responded to the Hop Brook Lake Dam after receiving a report that someone might have fallen into the river just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they are treating this as a search and rescue.

The Naugatuck Fire Department, Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police and Middlebury Police are among the agencies assisting them.