Police investigating shooting at South Windsor condo complex

South Windsor police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a home on Cinnamon Springs around 11:45 p.m. for the report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they had the people inside come out of the condo. In all, seven people came out, including the gunshot victim, according to police.

The teen had been shot in the hip with a small-caliber bullet, police said. He was given medical assistance and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting took place.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the surrounding area to call Corporal Klein at (860) 644-2551.