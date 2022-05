Milford police responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened sometime after 1 p.m. on Edgefield Avenue.

One person was shot and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Milford Police Officers and Detectives are currently on scene at 83 Edgefield Ave investigating a 911 call involving one person shot. One suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area as this is still an active investigation. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) May 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.