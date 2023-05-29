Police Investigation Underway After Gun Fired Inside Trumbull Mall

Police are investigating a report of a gunshot at the Trumbull Mall Monday evening.

The police department said they responded to the mall at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot.

Two teens were being escorted out of the building when one of them dropped a handgun, which then discharged, according to authorities.

Police said the gun fired a shot at the ceiling inside the mall. The teens fled and officers are actively searching for them.

No one was hurt during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.