Police Investigation Underway After Gun Fired Inside Trumbull Mall

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating a report of a gunshot at the Trumbull Mall Monday evening.

The police department said they responded to the mall at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot.

Two teens were being escorted out of the building when one of them dropped a handgun, which then discharged, according to authorities.

Police said the gun fired a shot at the ceiling inside the mall. The teens fled and officers are actively searching for them.

No one was hurt during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

