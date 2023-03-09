Hartford

Police Investigation Underway After Shooting Leaves One Dead in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police initially responded to Kent Street for a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m.

While responding, they received information about a crash at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

A car involved in the crash had several bullet holes in it and police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, police said.

Officers determined the shooting occurred on Baltimore Street and the victim drove away from the scene before crashing on Albany Avenue.

Police are conducting an investigation on Baltimore Street.

Surveillance video shows the shots came from a vehicle behind the victim's car, according to police. They did not release details on that car.

Covenant Prep, an all-boys middle school in the area, was placed on lockdown. A spokesperson for the school said they're trying to get parents to the school now to pick up their children.

Authorities didn't provide any specific information about the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

