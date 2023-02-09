Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say

A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County.

During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.

The 911 call came from someone inside the home, which is located on Porter Road, Keefe confirmed during the news conference, which was held alongside Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

"As you can imagine, this being early in the first of several hours into this scene, we have quite a bit of work to do, we're still in the preliminary stages," Tucker said. "But one of the messages we would like to make sure people know is there is no danger to the public at all. This entire situation was contained within the address here."

Police notified the child's school, Saint John's Prep in Danvers, which canceled classes Thursday in light of the morning's events.

Tucker made note of mental health during his comments Thursday morning.

"I think this is also a very good time to remind folks that if you're suffering from any type of mental health issues, any type of depression, that services are out there," Tucker said. "Our office is certainly a community resource for anyone who is having any difficulties."

The district attorney also recognized first responders for working such "difficult" scenes.

Police said they were not looking for suspects, but authorities have launched a death investigation.

"These can take an emotional toll as well, we're always concerned about their wellbeing," Tucker said. "These men and women do an extraordinary job under some very difficult circumstances."

Tucker said that more information would be released as the investigation continued on Thursday, adding that authorities were in the process of notifying next of kin.