East Hartford police investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide

Update: East Hartford police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Police have been conducting an investigation on Hilltop Farms Lane in East Hartford since Wednesday night and said on Thursday morning that it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to Hilltop Farms Road on Wednesday night and they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide between the husband and wife, according to police.

A firearm was recovered.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the area and the investigation is active.

No additional information was immediately available.