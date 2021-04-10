Hartford

3-Year-Old Killed in Hartford Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A 3-year-old was killed during gunfire on Nelson Street in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the area of 182 Nelson St. on a Shot Spotter activation.

While officers were canvassing the area, they were alerted that a 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died, according to police.

Footage of the incident shows a black Honda Accord stopping alongside another vehicle. A passenger then started firing shots directly at the other vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle, which police said was stolen out of Windsor Locks, then fled the scene.

Officials later located the vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

The intended target of the shooting appears to be a male passenger of the victim's vehicle, police said. The apparent target fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said there is police tape blocking the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets. Multiple officers were be seen in the area.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policepolice investigationhomicide investigation
