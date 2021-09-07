Man Shot, Killed in New Haven: Mayor Elicker

An investigation is underway in New Haven on Tuesday morning after a man was shot and killed, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

Officers said the investigation is on Poplar Street near Lombard Street. Police tape can be seen blocking off a road in the area. Authorities said the incident happened a little before midnight.

Elicker said a man was shot and killed and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The man's identity has not been released. It's unclear what may have led to the shooting.

The mayor came to the area where the shooting happened to speak with detectives and neighbors.

“It’s obviously deeply upsetting. I knock on doors and talk with family members. I call every family member after a homicide and the trauma that our community has experienced right now is deep,” Elicker said.

This was the 21st homicide of the year in the city.

Twenty murders were reported citywide in 2020, according to statistics from the New Haven Police Department.

Elicker said in response to all of the violence, the city has reinstated their shooting task force that works with other towns to solve shootings. The city has also expanded cameras, ShotSpotter technology and increased the number of police on walking and bicycle beats.

The city has also doubled the number of street outreach works, increased the number of youth engagement workers and opened a re-entry center to engage with people who have a history of incarceration.

“Overwhelming New Haven is a safe place. Most of these incidents are incidents where people know each other and are looking for each other. But even so, I’m personally committed to responding to and making sure we hold people accountable in ensuring that New Haven is a safe place to live," Elicker said.

Neighbors like Ana Diaz said they're concerned about the recent increase in violence.

“Three years ago, I would sit in my balcony, I see the afternoon, not bad. Now, the afternoon, no, I stay in there, in my house," Diaz said.

While the victim of today's shooting has not been identified publicly, Diaz said her husband spoke with the victim's brother this morning.

She said the man who was shot, "that guy is a good man. He’s working the other corner on Ferry in the Barber Shop, very personable. It’s very sad, especially for the family, especially for the kids, no grow up with your father. It’s not good.”

The shooting remains under investigation. At this time, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.