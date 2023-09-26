Police issue warning about man trying to lure children into van in New London

New London police are warning people to be cautious of a man allegedly trying to lure children into a van.

The police department said a man with black hair and a black or gray beard was driving a white van with tinted windows and no license plates.

Authorities said they've been in touch with the school district about a few reports they've received.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDtip plus the information to 847411.

When reporting suspicious activity, police ask that you share information with them including a brief description, date, time and location of the incident. They also ask for information including physical identifiers, a description of the vehicle and information about where people involved may have gone.