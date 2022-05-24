Police Issue Warning After Several Reports of Drugged Drinks at Cape Cod Bars

Police have issued a warning in one Cape Cod community after receiving reports of possible drugged drinks at local bars.

The Barnstable Police Department says patrons have reported feeling the effects of date rape drugs. No assaults have been reported at this time, police said, but tampering with someone's drink in this manner is a crime in itself.

The warning from police did not specify the number of incidents that have been reported or where, but the community alert was issued because of the incidents, the department said.

Police want patrons of local bars and clubs to understand the dangerous nature of Rohypnol (commonly known as "roofies"), GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), and Ketamine. These scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs can easily go undetected when added to a drink. The effects of these drugs include disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis and loss of consciousness, leaving unsuspecting victims vulnerable to the suspect's intentions.

Barnstable police want people to be cautious when they are out drinking and are encouraging everyone to use the "buddy system" in social settings.

Patrons of local bars and club patrons should also take the following precautions, police added:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times, and never leave your drink unattended. Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand over your drink when you’re not looking at it. There are also many other options to cover your drinks that are available.

There are several options on the market to help detect for the presence of these drugs in your drink.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.

Police say you should also be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from the people you are with and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends.

Contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874 if you see anyone who appears to be in distress, or is wandering alone late at night, of if you feel as though you may have been a victim of this crime.