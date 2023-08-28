Police look for 4-year-old from Bridgeport who has been missing for months

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl who has been missing from Bridgeport for several months.

Connecticut State Police said Aliyah Serrano has been missing since Feb. 28. She is 3-foot-7 and weighs about 30 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 203-576-7671.