Bridgeport

Police look for 4-year-old from Bridgeport who has been missing for months

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl who has been missing from Bridgeport for several months.

Connecticut State Police said Aliyah Serrano has been missing since Feb. 28. She is 3-foot-7 and weighs about 30 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 203-576-7671.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportsilver alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us