Police Look For Armed Man That Tried to Break Into Cars in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are searching for an armed man that tried to break into and steal cars on Monday.

Officials said the man was seen on surveillance video in the Berkshire Road area. The video shows a person pulling at door handles of multiple cars parked in a driveway while holding what appears to be a gun.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

None of the cars were entered, there was no damage and no one was injured, according to police.

The person, described as a man wearing a navy blue Champion hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, got into the driver's seat of a black SUV and left the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

On Dec. 13 2021 a Ring video captured a suspect armed with what appears to be a handgun trying doors on cars on Berkshire Rd. The same suspect was observed an hour later on Vardon Rd and a car was stolen there. Please lock your doors and be careful! https://t.co/t59ckXodgF pic.twitter.com/oYN9TVw5x1 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) December 14, 2021

An hour later, officers were notified that a car was stolen on Vardon Road. Police said the robbery involved the same suspect and vehicle involved in previous burglary attempts in another driveway. Officials said one of the cars was unlocked with the keys inside, which was the car that was stolen.

Detectives are investigating these robberies. A video of the incident is available here.

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and hide their valuables. Anyone who witnesses a crime should contact officials.