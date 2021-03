Police are looking for the man involved in an armed robbery of an Auto Zone in Manchester Sunday night.

The incident took place at 410 Broad St. at approximately 8 p.m.

Officials said the man was reportedly wearing a UPS outfit during the armed robbery. They say he is described to be about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.

He fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident.