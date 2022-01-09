Police Look For Car Involved in Plainfield Hit-and-Run

Plainfield Police are looking for your help finding the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday evening.

Officials said they responded to the 2-car crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the area of Squaw Rock Road in the Moosup section on town.

Responding crews determined that a car driving west on High Street was rammed into by another car that was making a right turn.

The collision caused disabling damages, according to police.

The car that caused the crash, a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck, left the scene and is suspected to have heavy front-end damage, authorities said.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.