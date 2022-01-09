hit-and-run

Police Look For Car Involved in Plainfield Hit-and-Run

Craig McCue warrant 3 g
NBC Connecticut

Plainfield Police are looking for your help finding the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday evening.

Officials said they responded to the 2-car crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the area of Squaw Rock Road in the Moosup section on town.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Responding crews determined that a car driving west on High Street was rammed into by another car that was making a right turn.

The collision caused disabling damages, according to police.

Local

Farmington 40 mins ago

Outdoor Dining Popular Amid Covid-19 Surge

Glastonbury 2 hours ago

Part of Route 2 in Glastonbury Closed After Car Accident

The car that caused the crash, a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck, left the scene and is suspected to have heavy front-end damage, authorities said.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runPlainfieldPlainfield Police Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Today’s Forecast - First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us