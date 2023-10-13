Washington

Police look for car that allegedly caused crash involving cruiser in Washington

By Angela Fortuna

Authorities are looking for the public's help finding a car believed to be involved in a reckless driving incident which resulted in a police cruiser being struck.

The Washington Resident Trooper Office said the incident happened on Friday at about 4:30 p.m.

The suspect car appears to be a silver or gray Infiniti G35. The vehicle was allegedly passing cars in the area of Calhoun Street and Bee Brook Road.

The incident resulted in an accident between a car and responding police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car is asked to contact police. Callers can remain anonymous.

