Police Look For Driver Who Fled Scene of Crash in Putnam

Police are looking for a person involved in a hit-and-run crash in Putnam Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the area of Laconia Avenue and Davis Street.

Responding officers said a blue pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, snapping it in half and bringing down wires.

Authorities determined that a full-size pickup truck driven by a man was traveling northbound on Davis Street when the car struck the pole. The driver then fled the scene in his truck, according to police.

The truck is believed to have front end damage as a result of the accident.

Eversource is responding. Davis Street from Walnut Street to Thayer Street is closed as crews work on the utility pole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kristopher Bernier at 860-928-6565. Tips can also be called in at 860-963-0000 or by clicking here.