Police Look for Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Students in Rocky Hill

Police are looking for a man that allegedly exposed himself to students near Rocky Hill High School.

Two high school students walking in the Mountain View Drive area near the tennis courts reported that they saw a man parked in a car engaged in indecent exposure.

The students told school officials who notified school resource officers. Police conducted a search of the area but couldn't find the car.

The suspect car is described as being dark-colored, lowered to the ground with tinted windows, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers will be increasing patrols near Rocky Hill schools, the district said.

"While nobody should ever be subjected to witnessing this type of conduct, we commend our students for reporting this information to school officials and our police partners," Superintendent Mark F. Zito said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-258-7640.

"This incident underscores the importance of maintaining an awareness of one's surroundings at all times," Zito said.

The superintendent said it appears to be an isolated incident, but it's important to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to school officials.