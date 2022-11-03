Rocky Hill

Police Look for Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Students in Rocky Hill

<
Police lights generic1
NBC 4 New York

Police are looking for a man that allegedly exposed himself to students near Rocky Hill High School.

Two high school students walking in the Mountain View Drive area near the tennis courts reported that they saw a man parked in a car engaged in indecent exposure.

The students told school officials who notified school resource officers. Police conducted a search of the area but couldn't find the car.

The suspect car is described as being dark-colored, lowered to the ground with tinted windows, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers will be increasing patrols near Rocky Hill schools, the district said.

"While nobody should ever be subjected to witnessing this type of conduct, we commend our students for reporting this information to school officials and our police partners," Superintendent Mark F. Zito said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-258-7640.

Local

stonington 43 mins ago

Lobster Trap Tree Returns to Stonington This Year

EAST HARTFORD 53 mins ago

Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Relationship With Student in East Hartford

"This incident underscores the importance of maintaining an awareness of one's surroundings at all times," Zito said.

The superintendent said it appears to be an isolated incident, but it's important to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to school officials.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Rocky HillRocky Hill policeindecent exposurerocky hill high school
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us