Police look for person that stole car while driver pumped gas in Westport

Police are looking for whoever stole a person's car while they were pumping gas in Westport Monday evening.

Westport police said they responded to the Exxon gas station on Post Road East around 3:45 p.m.

Responding officers said a person's 2022 Mercedes Benz GLS was stolen, and they sustained minor injuries to their hands while trying to stop the thief.

Police said the person was pumping gas on the passenger side of their car when the thief got into the driver's side seat without them knowing.

Once they finished pumping gas, the person saw the thief in their car and tried to open the driver's door, but the thief took off, causing the victim to fall to the ground, according to police.

The thief fled on Post Road East headed toward Compo Road North. The police department said they're actively searching for the stolen vehicle.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police at 203-341-6000.