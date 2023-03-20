Police Look for Thieves After Car Stolen From Avon Home in Broad Daylight

Avon Police are investigating a reported car theft that happened in broad daylight over the weekend.

The police department said the theft happened on Northington Drive in the middle of the afternoon.

The homeowner allegedly opened their overhead garage door to take their dogs out, went back inside for a few minutes and came out to two masked thieves stealing her car, according to authorities.

The thieves are believed to be minors. Police said they found the stolen car a short time later in Meriden.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The stolen car fled from Meriden officers before being found abandoned, authorities said.

The car is being processed for evidence by Avon detectives. No one was injured and the thieves haven't been found yet.

No additional information was immediately available.