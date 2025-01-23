Police look for whoever vandalized building at Winchester park

Police are looking for whoever vandalized a building at Rowley Park in Winchester.

Authorities said the words "Deny, Defend, Depose" were sprawled on structures at the park on Tuesday.

It's the same message that was engraved on shell casings used in the brazen killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The words echo the title of a 2010 book, "Delay Deny Defend," whose subtitle is "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it."

If you have information or video footage that could be useful to police, you're asked to contact Officer Green at kgreen@townofwinchester.org.