Police look into two attempted ATM thefts while Milford shop owner cleans up after one is stolen

A car pulled up to Galaxy Fuel late Monday night with a plan to steal the ATM inside.

“First thing I said to myself, 'thank God this did not happen when we were open,'” said Mesud Bayram, the owner of Galaxy Fuel in Milford.

You can see on video that the burglars broke into the store, tied up the ATM to a small SUV, and drive off. The machine flew out behind it.

“Now I have to deal with the door company, window company, glass company, ATM company, you know what I’m saying?” Bayram explained.

There was a similar scene in Manchester Wednesday morning as a group was caught on camera attempting to nab a machine the same way. That group failed.

“They tried two times, they didn’t succeed, and then they left afterwards,” said owner Prasad Maganti.

And there’s another failed attempt ten minutes later at a Valero in Vernon.

“We’re working in conjunction with Manchester and other agencies to piece together the puzzles here,” said Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police Department.

He says there might be a connection between the Vernon and Manchester attempted burglaries Wednesday morning.

“I do definitely think there are some similarities. We are definitely seeing a very similar car and similar M.O. as far as how they’re taking it out,” Marra said. He added that getting a machine isn’t easy.

“These are tracked to a certain extent,” he said. “And they’re bolted to the ground. You’re going to cause more damage to yourself or get injured yourself.”

It’s the second time in two years this has happened to Mesud Bayram, who says he’s getting a gate to cover the front of his store at night.

“I’m going to replace the doors and everything but not the life. If something happened and somebody got hurt, that’s not fixable, you know what I mean?” he said.