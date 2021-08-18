Police Look to ID Man Accused of Groping Teen at South Windsor Target

Police are attempting to identify a man who is wanted for questioning about the sexual assault of a teenager in Target in South Windsor.

Officers said the man was seen walking into the Target on Buckland Hills Drive on Friday around 6 p.m.

While inside, authorities said he was aimlessly walking through several aisles.

According to investigators, it appeared that the man was recording women in the store with his cell phone while police said he was "sexually gratifying himself."

The man then approached a 17-year-old girl while inappropriately touching himself and the girl walked to another aisle, authorities said.

In the other aisle, the man allegedly groped the girl from behind and then fled the store after being confronted by her, police said.

The man is described as being in his early 20s to mid 30s and he is approximately 5-foot 11-inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Joe Fargnoli at (860) 644-2551.