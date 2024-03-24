Police looking for missing 86-year-old man from Bloomfield

Police are looking for an 86-year-old man that was reported missing by his family today.

The man, George Williams, lives in Bloomfield but is known to travel into Hartford.

When he was last seen, Williams was driving a red 2011 Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates numbered 264NKV. He was wearing a black suit and a white shirt.

Police say Williams might appear confused.

They have asked anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.