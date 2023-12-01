Police make arrest in Bridgeport triple shooting

Police have arrested a man for his role in a triple shooting in Bridgeport earlier this year. Officers said 28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush was taken into custody Friday morning in Bristol for his involvement in the Aug. 22 shooting.

Bush, who is from Ansonia, faces a slew of charges and was also served three outstanding warrants. For the triple shooting, he is being charged with assault, criminal possession and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Prior warrants charge him with failure to appear, evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, reckless endangerment possession of narcotics and more, according to police.

The police department initially said they were looking for multiple shooters believed to be involved. It's unclear if any other arrests are anticipated.

One of the victims shot was critically hurt, police said. Investigators found that more than 30 rounds had been fired.

The investigation started around 10:50 p.m. when ShotSpotter went off and reports came in that several people had been shot.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue and found a 38-year-old Bridgeport woman who had been shot in the leg and a 50-year-old Bridgeport man who had been shot in the face.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital for treatment. A 32-year-old Wethersfield man who was shot in the torso had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and police said he was listed in critical condition.

That vehicle had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Charles Street and Main Street, but kept going until arriving at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233 or the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.