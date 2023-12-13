Waterbury

Police make second arrest in shooting death of Waterbury teen

By NBC CT Staff

NBC Connecticut

Police have made a second arrest in the killing of a teen in Waterbury in November.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Nigel Robinson, of Waterbury, on Tuesday.

He was wanted in connection with the Nov. 18 shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Zavala.

Officers received a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room at Saint Mary's Hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Zavala, of Waterbury, had been shot and was in critical condition. Two days later, he died from the injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

Last month, police arrested 20-year-old Duane Mercer in connection with Zavala's killing.

He was taken into custody on Thanksgiving.

Mercer was held on a $2 million bond. He faces murder charges in addition to a slew of other charges including conspiracy to commit murder and reckless endangerment.

Robinson has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on $3 million bond and was expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

